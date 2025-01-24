Mental Health Awareness Workshop Held At JKPCC

The session, which ran from 11:10 AM to 2:15 PM, was organized by Kashmiri American Society for Healthcare, Medical Education and Research (KASHMER) in collaboration with Help Poor Voluntary Trust (HPVT) to promote mental well-being and emotional resilience among the JKPCC staff.

Consultant Clinical Psychologist Dr. Muhammed Muzaffar Khan presented a brief awareness about mental health disorders, their identification and importance.

Counseling Psychologist, Aimen led the workshop on anger management, focussing on to differentiate between anger and aggression and the effective techniques for regulating and managing the same in day to day lives.

General Manager, JKPCC Farooq Ahmed Bhat, while having active participation in the workshop, welcomed the initiative of focussing on mental health illnesses in the working population of society

A dedicated Q&A session was also conducted, where staff members of JKPCC engaged in open discussions, seeking guidance on mental health and anger management concerns.

This interactive and informative workshop highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and emotional self-regulation, fostering a healthier and more supportive workplace environment.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now