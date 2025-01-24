عربي


Aurora Cannabis Inc.

1/24/2025 1:33:34 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Announces today the launch of the company's first German-cultivated medical cannabis product, under the brand IndiMed. Manufactured at Aurora's leading EU-GMP facility in Leuna, Germany, the new brand offers a supply of high-quality, locally grown and sold, medical cannabis for the country's expanding patient base. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $5.51.

