( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Announces today the launch of the company's first German-cultivated medical cannabis product, under the brand IndiMed. Manufactured at Aurora's leading EU-GMP facility in Leuna, Germany, the new brand offers a of high-quality, locally grown and sold, medical cannabis for the country's expanding patient base. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $5.51.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.