Sandeep Marwah Honours Winners Of Mrs. India Queen Of Substance 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, recently met with the winners of the prestigious Mrs. India Queen of Substance 2024. As the Patron of the organization, Dr. Marwah presented Life Memberships of the International and Television Club of Marwah Studios to the most talented women winners, recognizing their exceptional achievements and contributions.



The founder Director of Mrs. India, Ritika Vinay expressed immense pride in the event's success and its objectives. The pageant's mission is to empower married women by enhancing their capabilities and selecting the best representatives for global platforms such as Mrs. Universe and Mrs. Earth. Additionally, the pageant emphasizes creating ambassadors for causes, promoting tourism, international goodwill, and cultural harmony.



This year, the participants contributed significantly to community welfare, benefiting over 2,000 individuals through initiatives such as the“Save the Little Heart” project and medical camps for underprivileged and COVID-affected families. These efforts were organized in collaboration with philanthropic partners HCWA and Ketto.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah commended the participants for their dedication and emphasized the importance of their role in promoting meaningful causes across the globe.



The achievements of the winners were also featured in special programs on MSTV and Radio Noida 107.4FM, showcasing their inspiring journeys and contributions.



