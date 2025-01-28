America's 250Th Anniversary Takes Shape In New York/New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The six-day centerpiece of America's Semiquincentennial will feature the largest international flotilla of tall ships and naval vessels ever assembled. Nearly a dozen nations have already committed their tall ships to participate in the festivities, and scores of others have been invited by the U.S. Navy. More than 30 tall ships are expected. See the running list with images here.

Regional planners expect eight to ten million spectators to line the 15-mile New York/New Jersey shoreline to view the July 4th parade of tall ships and naval vessels.

The multi-day celebration will feature:



An International Parade of Tall Ships

An International Naval Review (INR250) attended by government leaders

The Blue Angels will lead an International Aerial Review

A specially scheduled Fleet Week

Fireworks, food festivals, an exhibition of historical documents, and Free public access to these majestic vessels at multiple locations lining the harbor

Sail4th 250's President, Chris O'Brien emphasized the significance of the Port of New York and New Jersey as the chosen location:

"America's prosperity is due in good part to the protected harbor of New York and New Jersey," he said. "The Hudson River was a strategic stronghold throughout the American Revolution, while millions of immigrants passed through Ellis Island and the South Street Seaport drawn by the beacon of opportunity our nation offered."

The size, scope, and excitement of New York and New Jersey's plans for the anniversary will be amplified by a FIFA World Cup semi-final match scheduled for July 5, 2026, at Met Life Stadium. New York City's Founded By NYC website will serve as the home for all celebrations for New York City's 400th anniversary, as well as the local events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

"As we prepare to celebrate America's Semiquincentennial, New York City is thrilled to be a part of this historic moment in our nation's history," said Julie Coker, President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions. " The extraordinary gathering of tall ships and naval vessels in our harbor will be a testament to our city's role as a beacon of opportunity and underscore New York City's contributions to American history, culture, and more. Together with our partners, we look forward to welcoming travelers from around the world in 2026."

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, the International Naval Review 250 will see the U.S. Navy welcoming many Allied and partner nations to the region. Scores of foreign ships, aircraft, and delegations have been invited to join the U.S. Fleet, making it one of the largest gatherings of naval vessels in decades. The aerial review, led by the Blue Angels, will feature military, historic, and other aircraft, promising a breathtaking display for spectators.

The U.S. Navy's Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti added:

"For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps Team-our Sailors, Marines, Navy Civilians, and Merchant Mariners-have operated forward, around the globe, and around the clock to deter potential adversaries, promote our nation's prosperity and security, and preserve our way of life. As we mark this milestone, we are looking forward to celebrating with our allies and partners, and to the next 250 years of Navy history."

INR 250 will be the seventh international naval review hosted in the United States and the fourth held in the Port of New York and New Jersey, following the 1976, 1986, and 2000 reviews. With New York as its centerpiece, INR 250 will commence a series of events with participation from the U.S. Navy and international tall sailing ships, including Fleet Weeks and port visits in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and Boston, as part of the 2026 Sail250® America tour .

