La' James International College: A Look At The Cosmetology Program A Pathway To Success In The Beauty Industry

Johnston, Iowa – La' James International College (LJIC) is proud to offer a comprehensive Cosmetology Program designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in the ever-evolving beauty industry. With a well-rounded curriculum and hands-on experience, LJIC provides a 1550-hour program that spans essential techniques, salon management, and customer service, preparing students for a successful and fulfilling career.

Comprehensive Training for the Beauty

LJIC's Cosmetology Program is divided into three terms, each focusing on developing key skills in hair, skin, nails, and advanced beauty services. Students learn foundational cosmetology principles, gain hands-on practice, and explore advanced techniques such as color correction, haircutting, spa treatments, and more.

The curriculum offers:



Core Life Sciences (150 hours)

Barbering & Cosmetology Theory (440 hours) Applied Practical Instruction (960 hours)

A Look Inside the Curriculum

Term 1: Foundation and Basics



Focuses on developing essential skills in sculpture, color, texture, and design.

Students begin learning the core techniques necessary for high-quality hair services. Introduces business skills and customer relations, with specific focus on“Prosper U” and“Money Matters” to ensure students are equipped for professional success.

Term 2: Advanced Techniques and Services



Covers more specialized areas such as Barbering, Long Hair Design, Spa treatments, and Nail services. Strong emphasis on customer service through the“LJIC's Seven Standards of Customer Service,” ensuring students can effectively interact with clients and provide exceptional service.

Term 3: Real-World Application and Preparation for Licensing



Focuses on hands-on practice in a clinical setting, simulating a real-world salon environment. Prepares students for their State Board Licensing Exam and professional life, providing the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the industry.

This structured approach is designed to provide students with a comprehensive education, blending creative skills with the business and customer service aspects essential for a successful career in cosmetology or barbering.

Hands-On Experience and Career Preparation

The program places a strong emphasis on practical, real-world experience. Students engage with paying clients in LJIC's salon and spa settings, applying what they've learned under the guidance of licensed educators. This crucial experience, combined with customer service training, helps graduates transition smoothly into their careers.

LJIC's mentorship program also pairs qualifying students with industry professionals, offering valuable insights and career guidance as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Transform Your Passion into a Career

Whether aspiring to work in top salons, spas, or start their businesses, LJIC's Cosmetology Program offers students the tools they need to succeed. With comprehensive education in cosmetology theory, practical application, and business management, graduates are prepared to take their State Board Licensing Exam and excel in the beauty industry.

About La' James International College

La' James International College has been a leader in beauty education since its founding, offering a range of programs designed to cultivate the next generation of beauty professionals. LJIC's commitment to quality education and hands-on learning ensures students are fully equipped for career success.

Enroll Today

To learn more about the Cosmetology Program at La' James International College and how it can help you achieve your career goals, visit ljic

