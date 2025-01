– AUDCAD broke round resistance level 0.9000

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9080

AUDCAD currency pair recently broke the round resistance level 0.9000 (which stopped the previous wave 4 at the start of January)

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9000 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse from December and the daily down channel from September – which accelerated the active impulse wave 1.

AUDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 0.9080 (top of wave b from the middle of December).