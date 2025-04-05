Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Mykolaiv With Drones, Fire Breaks Out In City

2025-04-05 07:10:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a drone attack by the Russian military in Mykolaiv, fires broke out in two residential buildings.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim on Telegram .

“As a result of the attack of the Shahed on Mykolaiv, a fire broke out in two residential buildings,” he wrote.

Services are on the ground, according to Vitaliy Kim.

Read also: Number of victims after missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increases to 74

Earlier, the city declared an air alert due to the threat of attack UAVs.

As Ukrinform reported, the number of victims after the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 74.

The photo is illustrative

