Meshh Measures Fan Engagement For Sailgp In Auckland

The start of the SailGB race in Auckland

SailGP utilised Meshh's spatial analytics to measure fan engagement at its Auckland race on the 18 & 19 January, where more than 20,000 fans attended.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SailGP, the world's most innovative sailing race, utilised Meshh's cutting-edge spatial analytics solutions to measure fan engagement at Waitematā Harbour Racecourse for SailGP's Auckland race on the 18th and 19th January, where more than 20,000 fans attended.Working with SailGP marks an exciting entry for Meshh into the world of international competitive sailing, where its values align with SailGP's commitment to the constant evolution and growth of SailGP's competition. As SailGP's league matures and pursues its ambitious growth plans, Meshh's data-driven insights will play a pivotal role in optimising the fan experience. SailGPwas introduced to Meshh by FIA Formula E Group, another data-driven sports brand.Caroline McGuckian, CEO of Meshh, said,“The power of community is an ongoing theme in the industry: Our spatial analytics will be used by SailGP to test and learn as it invests in the growth of its fan community and finds new ways to enhance visitor experiences. SailGP is a league at the forefront of technology and innovation, and we look forward to seeing the impact of our work on the Auckland race and beyond.”With the support of one Meshh team member on the ground, the Sail GP International team completed a 25-sensor install and two days of recording over the weekend's Event Days 1 and 2.“Our work with SailGP is a beacon for other data-driven sports organisations seeking to elevate their fan engagement strategies. By harnessing the power of spatial analytics, sports leagues and teams can gain a deeper understanding of their audience and tailor their offerings for maximum impact,” concluded McGuckian.For more images, interviews and additional information please contact Paul Richardson at Vividink Public Relations - ....About Meshh:Meshh is a global provider of enterprise-class location-based intelligence and interaction solutions for event organisers, venues, brands and the retail sector. The business has offices in London, New York and Sydney.Meshh technology provides insight into individual behaviour within physical spaces such as live events, brand experiences, trade exhibitions, retail spaces, transport hubs, and more.The Meshh technology passively captures footfall, engagement, dwell time, impact, frequency, and journey paths, providing clients with a clear picture of people's behaviour in that location.The data and insights provided by Meshh are used to improve event planning and space design, measure engagement with event assets, illustrate to sponsors and advertisers how much exposure their brand achieves, demonstrate ROI to stakeholders and commercial partners, and provide a benchmark for future events and activations.Meshh technology delivers robust insights needed by brands, event planners and marketers through real-time, objective data on footfall, movement and engagement in any physical space.

