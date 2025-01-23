PASSCO COMPANIES NAMES COLIN GILLIS AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gillis joined Passco in 2015 and has since played a critical role in driving the company's growth. In his new role as CIO, he will continue to guide Passco's strategy and spearhead new opportunities in the multifamily sector.

"Colin's leadership and vision have been vital to Passco's success over the past decade," said Larry Sullivan, President of Passco Companies. "His deep understanding of the multifamily and proven track record in sourcing and managing acquisitions make him the ideal leader to take our investment operations to the next level."

Prior to joining Passco, Gillis served as Senior Acquisitions Associate for the Atlanta office of Los Angeles-based JRK Investors and as Senior Acquisitions Associate for Atlanta-based The Lane Company. In both roles, he was responsible for sourcing acquisitions in the Southeast U.S., laying the foundation for his expertise in identifying high-value opportunities in competitive markets.

Gillis holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus in Finance from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Economics from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also an active member of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), where he contributes to industry initiatives and thought leadership.

"I am honored to take on this new role and continue building on Passco's strong foundation," said Gillis. "The multifamily sector is evolving rapidly, and I'm excited to lead our efforts in navigating these changes and identifying strategic opportunities to deliver value for our investors."

About Passco Companies

Founded in 1998, Passco Companies is a premier real estate investment firm specializing in Class A multifamily properties. With a portfolio exceeding $3.9 billion in assets under management, Passco operates in over 20 states and offers best-in-class real estate investment opportunities. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Passco is actively growing its portfolio in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States.

