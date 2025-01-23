The Law Of Tomorrow: Guidelines For The Digital Asset Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden P.C., a boutique law firm composed of several high-ranking officials, published regulatory guidelines and proposals on blockchain and digital asset policy.

The Law of Tomorrow: Guidelines for the Digital Asset , addresses various aspects of blockchain and regulation. It focuses on fostering domestic innovation and protecting U.S. investors while reestablishing the United States as a global leader in the blockchain industry and digital asset ecosystem. Additional areas discussed include recognizing the fundamental differences between different types of digital assets; establishing streamlined registration processes and new safe harbors for digital asset offerings; and emphasizing significant coordination between the SEC and CFTC regarding domestic regulation and enforcement.

According to the firm's founding attorney, Nick Oberheiden, "These guidelines build on our previous book publication. Blockchain and digital assets, including Bitcoin, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies, are more likely than ever to play a key role in the United States' global leadership and economic independence. Our firm's guidelines want to facilitate an efficient transition to an approach that effectively addresses the interests of public and private stakeholders." Attorney and CPA Alina Veneziano adds that "We hope that some of these ideas find consideration by President Trump's Administration."

The document was primarily written by attorneys Alina Veneziano and Nick Oberheiden who practice in the areas of securities regulation and anti-money laundering compliance, with a specific focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and artificial intelligence.

