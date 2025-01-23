Cynthia Lummis To Lead Digital Assets Subcommittee

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Senator Cynthia Lummis has been appointed to chair the Senate Subcommittee on Digital Assets, the first Senate body dedicated to overseeing cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and how to regulate and connect them with the existent system.

US Moves Forward With Digital Assets

The subcommittee was established under the Senate Banking Committee following the takeover of the Senate, with Senator Tim Scott, the committee's new chairman, selecting Lummis for the role.

Senator Lummis expressed her gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

Following the news, the Bitcoin price pushed to $105,752, a 1.0% increase in the last hour, and 1.8% from yesterday. The total crypto market cap today is $3.79 trillion, with minimal changes from yesterday, according to data from CoinGecko.

Read more: TRUMP Coin: Chainalysis Report Reveals that Over 77% of Holders See Minimal Gains