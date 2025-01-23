Cynthia Lummis To Lead Digital Assets Subcommittee
Date
1/23/2025 3:17:56 PM
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
Senator Cynthia Lummis has been appointed to chair the Senate banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets, the first Senate body dedicated to overseeing cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and how to regulate and connect them with the existent financial system.
US Moves Forward With Digital Assets
The subcommittee was established under the Senate Banking Committee following the Republican takeover of the Senate, with Senator Tim Scott, the committee's new chairman, selecting Lummis for the role.
Senator Lummis expressed her gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), stating:
Following the news, the Bitcoin price pushed to $105,752, a 1.0% increase in the last hour, and 1.8% from yesterday. The total crypto market cap today is $3.79 trillion, with minimal changes from yesterday, according to data from CoinGecko.
Bitcoin daily chart. Source: CoinGecko.
Read more: TRUMP Coin: Chainalysis Report Reveals that Over 77% of Holders See Minimal Gains
MENAFN23012025007158015398ID1109123805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.