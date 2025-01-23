Robotic Sea Turtle Ready To Explore Oceans
1/23/2025 3:11:48 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Beatbot has unveiled a prototype amphibious robot, RoboTurtle,
inspired by the natural movements of sea turtles, at the CES 2025,
the largest technology exhibition of the year. This autonomous
robot is designed for a variety of purposes, including
environmental monitoring, scientific research, and natural disaster
response, Azernews reports.
RoboTurtle is equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as GPS
and ultrasonic sensors for orientation, AI-powered cameras that can
detect environmental changes and track marine animals, and a water
sampling system for collecting crucial data from aquatic
ecosystems.
Its bionic, multi-articulated "fins" enable silent, smooth
movement in the water, minimizing its impact on marine life, unlike
traditional underwater robots with noisy propellers. This feature
ensures that RoboTurtle can seamlessly blend into the environment
without disturbing the ecosystem.
In a remarkable innovation, RoboTurtle comes with a solar panel
on its back, which charges its battery while it floats on the
water's surface. This allows the robot to operate autonomously for
extended periods of time without the need for frequent charging.
Moreover, RoboTurtle can transmit data in real-time and receive new
instructions via satellite communication, making it ideal for
remote operations in areas with limited infrastructure.
The robot also boasts a buoyancy control system, enabling it to
dive and rise in the water with ease. Its amphibious capabilities
allow it to move on land as well, such as along beaches, although
its speed on land is relatively slow. This added mobility gives
RoboTurtle a significant advantage in areas where both aquatic and
terrestrial navigation are necessary.
