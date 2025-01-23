Robotic Sea Turtle Ready To Explore Oceans

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Beatbot has unveiled a prototype amphibious robot, RoboTurtle, inspired by the natural movements of sea turtles, at the CES 2025, the largest of the year. This autonomous robot is designed for a variety of purposes, including environmental monitoring, scientific research, and natural disaster response, Azernews reports.

RoboTurtle is equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as GPS and ultrasonic sensors for orientation, AI-powered cameras that can detect environmental changes and track marine animals, and a water sampling system for collecting crucial data from aquatic ecosystems.

Its bionic, multi-articulated "fins" enable silent, smooth movement in the water, minimizing its impact on marine life, unlike traditional underwater robots with noisy propellers. This feature ensures that RoboTurtle can seamlessly blend into the environment without disturbing the ecosystem.

In a remarkable innovation, RoboTurtle comes with a solar panel on its back, which charges its battery while it floats on the water's surface. This allows the robot to operate autonomously for extended periods of time without the need for frequent charging. Moreover, RoboTurtle can transmit data in real-time and receive new instructions via satellite communication, making it ideal for remote operations in areas with limited infrastructure.

The robot also boasts a buoyancy control system, enabling it to dive and rise in the water with ease. Its amphibious capabilities allow it to move on land as well, such as along beaches, although its speed on land is relatively slow. This added mobility gives RoboTurtle a significant advantage in areas where both aquatic and terrestrial navigation are necessary.