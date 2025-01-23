Jordan's Strategic Maneuvering Under The Renewed Trump Administration

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Professor of Strategic Studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University

Jordan, with its pivotal geographical location and historical role as a factor of stability in the region, was able to deal wisely and diplomatically with the period of the administration of former US President Donald Trump, which was characterized by radical changes in US foreign policy. Despite the challenges created by that administration, opportunities for cooperation and understanding also emerged that reflect Jordan's flexibility and ability to build strategic relations with the United States.

One of the most prominent files that Jordan faced was the "Deal of the Century", which was launched by the Trump administration as a framework for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Despite initial concerns about some of the plan's provisions, Jordan was able to play a pivotal role in emphasizing the importance of preserving the Hashemite guardianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, a role that received relative American understanding during the various discussions. Jordan's firm position on the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state did not prevent the Kingdom from highlighting the importance of regional cooperation to achieve stability, which formed a common ground for dialogue with Washington.

Economically, despite the challenges Jordan faced, such as rising debt and the repercussions of the Syrian crisis, US aid to Jordan continued significantly, and sometimes even increased, reflecting Jordan's importance as a strategic ally. The Trump administration, which placed great importance on regional stability, found in Jordan a reliable partner to advance common goals, particularly in combating terrorism and ensuring border security. This cooperation enhanced Jordan's ability to deal with the repercussions of regional crises, including the refugee crisis.

On the security front, coordination between Jordan and the United States in the field of combating terrorism was a key element in strengthening the bilateral relationship. The US administration recognized the importance of Jordan as a major ally in this file, which helped provide advanced military and technological support that enhanced the Kingdom's ability to protect its borders and maintain its internal stability.

Regarding economic relations, Jordan worked to invest in US relations to support the national economy, through joint development projects and enhancing trade and investment opportunities. US aid, which remained a fundamental pillar, reflected US awareness of the importance of the role Jordan plays in achieving regional stability.

On the regional level, Jordan benefited from its good relationship with the US administration to enhance cooperation with the Gulf states. Jordanian-American cooperation has contributed to supporting joint efforts to achieve regional stability and confront economic challenges, which has created a basis for strengthening Jordan's relations with its Arab and international surroundings.

In general, and despite differences in some files, the relationship between Jordan and the Trump administration has been proceeding according to a path that balances common interests and mutual understanding. Jordan, with its flexible policies, has been able to invest in its regional role as an effective partner to achieve stability in the Middle East, which has helped strengthen its position before the US administration.

The era led by Trump has proven that Jordan is capable of turning challenges into opportunities, based on its effective diplomacy and strong partnerships. At the end of that era, the Kingdom remains prepared to benefit from the lessons of the past to strengthen its relations with any future US administration, in order to achieve national interests and ensure regional stability.

Jordanian-American relations under President Donald Trump, who assumed power again on January 20, 2025, are witnessing positive development based on the foundations of strategic cooperation and common interests. Jordan, with its pivotal geographical location and regional role as a factor of stability, remains an important partner for the United States, especially in the areas of combating terrorism and enhancing regional security.

The current Trump administration is increasingly interested in supporting allies in the Middle East, continuing to provide economic and military assistance to Jordan to enhance its ability to meet challenges. The two sides also show agreement on key issues, such as supporting the two-state solution, combating terrorist organizations, ensuring border stability, and promoting economic development. The close coordination between the two countries is evident in the continued political and diplomatic dialogue, as Washington seeks to strengthen Jordan as a pivotal strategic partner in achieving regional peace. This positive relationship is the basis for promoting stability and mutual understanding at a critical stage in the region.