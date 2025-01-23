ATS Group Showcases Innovations At SHOT Show 2025

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Las Vegas, Nevada – January 2025 – ATS Group proudly represented its nation at SHOT Show 2025, the most prestigious trade event for defence and firearms professionals. SHOT Show is the leading closed-door event, providing a to discover cutting-edge innovations in military equipment and setting new standards. Organised by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), it annually attracts over 2,400 exhibitors from more than 100 countries worldwide.



At this year's event, ATS Group unveiled an expanded portfolio, featuring manoeuvrable steel-core ammunition, advanced gunpowder blends with superior performance, and composite ballistic textiles, currently manufactured by only one facility in Europe. The company also highlighted a significant increase in primer production, a critical component facing severe global shortages. Additionally, ATS Group announced the commencement of serial production of artillery ammunition in 2025, with plans to introduce military drones in the near future.



The three ATS Group factories (technology, ammunition, and ballistics) recently welcomed a new addition-a ballistic textile manufacturing facility. Dedicated to continuous growth and innovation, ATS Group designs, manufactures, and customises its machinery to increase production capacity in shorter timeframes, effectively responding to growing demand. The company has recently invested an additional €60 million in a complete redesign and digitalisation of its facilities, introducing advanced smart sensors and predictive maintenance systems to optimise processes.



As part of its growth strategy, ATS Group is investing in a state-of-the-art ammunition facility in Texas, USA, while expanding its global presence with the opening of a London office and plans to establish additional locations across strategic sites in Europe. The group also announced plans to expand with new manufacturing facilities on other continents.



“The world is facing a shortage of military arsenal and rising defence budgets. A small country like ours has managed to compete with the biggest players in the industry by supplying highly sought-after products and investing in hybrid technologies,” said Shefket Demirovski, owner of ATS Group.“As one of the main pillars of the Macedonian economy, we are equipping new generations of innovators to shape the future. And we are not stopping here. Our address is wherever the customer is.”

