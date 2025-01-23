Broadway Licensing Announces Licensing Availability For Hit Musical, Water For Elephants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are overjoyed to offer high the chance to stage Water for Elephants, knowing they will bring their own innovative ideas to life through their productions," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of Broadway Licensing Global, the parent company to its signature musical imprint, Broadway Licensing. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the producers of the First National Tour. By concurrently licensing high school productions, together we are building the widest possible audience for this extraordinary new musical."

Additional musicals in the Broadway Licensing catalog penned by the authors of Water for Elephants include The Cher Show with a book by Rick Elice and The Old Man and The Old Moon , The Nightmare Story, and The Mountain Song by PigPen Theatre Co.

Further announcements will be made regarding licensing availability for community and professional theatres. Schools interested in producing Water for Elephants can apply for the licensing rights at broadwaylicensing .

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is a global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of iconic authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Katori Hall, Stephen King, Michael Korie, John Leguizamo, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, PigPen Theatre Co., Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, Doug Wright, Don Zolidis, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin & Lindsey Rathjen | Account Director, Interdependence |

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global