Fee Survey: One Of The Most Comprehensive Zip Code-Level Dental Fee Databases In The U.S. Now Updated For 2025

Sikka has enhanced its Fee Survey by incorporating the latest data and leveraging additional metrics from its AI-API platform, covering over 41K zip codes.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sikka, a leader in the industry, announced significant updates to their Fee Survey for Dentists , an essential tool designed to help dental practices benchmark their fees for maximum production and sustainable growth. With these updates, dental practices can update their fees for 2025 and utilize the best tools available to help their profitability and boost their bottom line.Key UpdatesExpanded Coverage: Fee Survey now includes data from over 41,000 ZIP codes across the United StatesMore Procedure Codes: Fee Survey now features 742 dental procedure codes, including 14 new additions recommended by top dental organizations, enabling practices to access fee data for nearly all dental proceduresTimely Data: Sikka has integrated fee data from over 40,000 opt-in practices on its platform into the Fee Survey model, providing more timely, precise and actionable recommendations based on real dataWhy Update Your Fees?Macroeconomic and industry factors, including inflation, lab costs, team salaries, social shifts, and rising supply costs, are in a constant state of flux. As these fluctuations ripple through the broader economy, they inevitably affect consumer behavior, policy, and the broader healthcare landscape-factors that practices must quickly adapt to remain competitive.To stay aligned with these changes and ensure continued profitability, industry experts recommend updating procedure fees twice a year. Recognizing the challenges practices face in staying on top of these dynamic shifts, Fee Survey for Dentists was designed to simplify the process, offering a streamlined way to adjust fees in line with the latest zip code level data, industry trends, cost of living updates and economic conditions.How Fee Survey WorksFee Survey leverages Sikka's 15 years of industry expertise and vast data resources from 40k+ opt-in practices to provide tailored fee recommendations for practitioners. By looking at the 50th, 60th, 70th, 80th, 90th and maximum percentile fees down to zip code level, dentists can make informed decisions about pricing strategies to improve profitability while retaining and attracting more patients.Dental practices utilizing the freshly updated Fee Survey from Sikka can benchmark their procedure fees against these zip code level percentiles, providing valuable insights into how their pricing stacks up against nearby or broader markets. Additionally, practices can further opt-in to get Fee Schedule Optimizer to get AI-based recommendations for optimal fees based on their unique style, frequency, profitability and more. Altogether, this data gives practices a clearer picture of how they can stay competitive and ensure they're maximizing their profitability.Fee Survey is currently available for both the Dental and Veterinary industries, delivering data-driven insights to practitioners across both disciplines. For more information, visit sikka/fee-survey .About SikkaSilicon Valley-based Sikka is rethinking the $1 trillion retail healthcare market, which includes dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractor, oral surgery and orthodontics. Its award-winning AI-API has been deployed to over 40K+ practices, and it has launched the world's first DentalLLM to over 1K+ OptimizerTM applications.Sikka's customers include software companies, manufacturers, DSOs, financial institutions, hedge funds, and life insurance companies. These organizations connect to the Sikka platform to access cutting-edge apps and services that optimize business operations while leveraging opt-in, consent-based data for actionable insights.Sikka is profitable and growing at over 40% ARR year-over-year for its insights business.

