Lighthouse Guild Study Reveals AI’S Transformative Benefits For Individuals With Vision Loss

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking study published in the January edition of Translational Vision Science & Technology, an ARVO journal, reveals that individuals with vision loss express high satisfaction when using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The research, conducted at Lighthouse Guild, underscores AI's transformative potential to enhance the lives of people with visual impairments.

Historically, assistive technologies for vision loss focused on improving text visibility using magnification. However, advances in AI, computer vision, and miniature digital cameras have paved the way for innovative solutions. AI now facilitates processes like learning, reasoning, visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and language comprehension, potentially offering significant benefits to people with vision impairments.

“With advancements in computing power and digital imaging, the integration of AI into portable tools such as smart glasses and smartphone apps is shaping the future of assistive technology,” says, Dr. William Seiple, lead author and Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Guild.“These technologies hold tremendous promise for creating a more inclusive, accessible world for people with vision loss.”

The study participants were drawn from Lighthouse Guild's low vision services and rehabilitation programs. Researchers assessed their ability to perform 14 vision-related activities of daily living using AI-based tools. Performance significantly improved for many of the tasks when using AI tools, and participants overwhelmingly expressed satisfaction, demonstrating the acceptance of AI as a valuable assistive technology.

The findings provide evidence-based recommendations for individuals with vision loss, helping them select the most suitable technologies in collaboration with their vision care providers.

Co-authors with Dr. Seiple are Dr. Calvin Roberts, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild; Fernanda Garcia-Piña, Director of Research Operations; Hilde P. A. van der Aa, Research Fellow; Izekiel Greco, Research Assistant and Ruth van Nispen, professor of Visual Functioning & Health, Department of Ophthalmology, Amsterdam UMC.

Lighthouse Guild

Lighthouse Guild provides exceptional services that inspire people who are visually impaired to attain their goals. We provide coordinated care for eye health, vision rehabilitation and behavioral health as well as related services. Our podcast series,“On Tech & Vision with Dr. Cal Roberts,” explores how technology is breaking down barriers for people who are blind or visually impaired. For more information, visit Lighthouseguild.org .

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Lighthouse Guild 718-986-7255 ...