Food As A Tool Of Oppression - Podcast Episode

Corn drying on a rack at a Chippewa camp in Ontario, Canada circa 1913. Upon arrival on the continent, food destruction was central to settlers’ treatment of Indigenous Peoples. Library of Congress

Author: Ateqah Khaki

Food is so much more than what we eat.

It is, of course, nourishment - the food we put into our body to fuel ourselves. It can be joyful, like the the smell of pancakes wafting through the house on a Sunday morning, or when loved ones gather around a feast at the dinner table. It can also be deeply personal and defining, connecting us to ancestral history, and cultural and racial identities. And it is also political - especially in the United States - which is the key takeaway in a new book by law scholar Andrea Freeman.

Last fall, we sat down with Andrea to discuss her book in the first conversation of our new live events series from Don't Call Me Resilient . In this new episode, we bring you an edited version of that conversation.

'Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, from the Trail of Tears to School Lunch.'

The book - Ruin their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United State from the Trail of Tears to School Lunch (Metropolitan Books/Raincoast) - is a history of the use of food in American law and politics as a weapon of conquest and control.

Freeman is a professor at Southwestern University Law School in Los Angeles. Much of her work explores food oppression and examines how food and law policy are influenced by corporate interests, which disproportionately impact and harm marginalized communities.

In her book, Prof. Freeman argues that food law and policy have created and maintained racial and society inequality in the U.S., which she says amounts to“food oppression.”

Our conversation was wide-ranging. We covered some fascinating topics, including the love/hate relationship with frybread , how milk became a symbol of white supremacy and how the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been using nutrition programs - including“government cheese” and the National School Lunch Program - as a dumping ground for unwanted agricultural surpluses since the Great Depression.



Students select their lunch meals at an elementary school in Arizona in December 2022. School lunches in the U.S. became a part of Congress's efforts to get rid of a surplus of subsidized foods after the Great Depression. Today, the USDA's school lunch program is driven by 'Big Food' and 'Big Agriculture' corporate interests. AP Photo/Alberto Mariani

Freeman's book also explains how this longstanding oppression has produced racial health disparities, resulting in higher rates of diabetes, disease and even premature death among Black, Indigenous and Latino communities.

Although the picture is bleak, Freeman - a constitutional law scholar - provides some potential avenues for change, vis-a-vis reparations and the U.S. Constitution.

In her concluding chapter, she writes:

In addition to the podcast episode, you can read an excerpt from Freeman's book about frybread - a simple, versatile“comfort food” for many Indigenous communities that she says embodies the contradictions that have dictated Indigenous food and health in North America since colonization.

This podcast was recorded in front of an audience at Another Story Bookshop in Toronto as part of 'Don't Call Me Resilient's' live event series. From left to right: Vinita Srivastava, Andrea Freeman. (Ateqah Khaki/The Conversation), Author provided (no reuse)

This episode was recorded in front of a live audience at Another Story Bookshop in Toronto on Nov. 14, 2024. The episode was hosted and produced by Executive Producer Vinita Srivastava and co-produced by Associate Producer Ateqah Khaki, with support from Consulting Producer Jennifer Moroz. Ryan Clarke was our on-site audio engineer and mixed the episode.