ASRTU, BOCI And AIMTC Announce January 24Th As“Drivers' Day”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, January 23, 2025: India's sector is powered by over 12 million commercial drivers and countless passenger vehicle drivers who work tirelessly to move goods and people across the nation. They form the backbone of our and society, connecting rural and urban India, enabling commerce, and ensuring mobility for millions. Recognizing their vital role, the Association of State Road Undertakings (ASRTU), the Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and All India Motor Transport (AIMTC), are proud to announce January 24th as“Drivers' Day.”



India operates one of the largest road transport systems globally, with over 1.5 million buses run by private operators and 150,000 buses under State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs), moving over 70 million passengers daily. Additionally, commercial truck drivers handle about 70% of the country's freight. Despite their vital role, drivers face challenges like long hours, poor infrastructure, safety risks, and limited welfare access. Heavy vehicles are involved in most road accidents, with driver fatigue being a key factor. The Government, has announced various initiatives like Highway Rest Stops and tech initiatives like vehicle telematics to improve safety and efficiency. While these efforts mark a positive step forward, there is still considerable work to be done.



On the proposed“Drivers' Day”, January 24th, ASRTU, AIMTC and BOCI urge all stakeholder- state agencies, private operators, and the public-to celebrate drivers and acknowledge their invaluable contributions through simple, yet meaningful gestures, such as presenting them with flowers or certificates of appreciation.



Dr. T. Surya Kiran, Executive Director of ASRTU, emphasized,“Drivers are the custodians of safety for millions of passengers every single day. Their hard work ensures that India stays connected, whether it's a student reaching school, a patient heading to a hospital, or goods being delivered to sustain industries and homes. Recognizing their contributions and improving their lives will inspire a culture of respect, safety, and pride in their profession. This initiative is not just about acknowledgment but also about driving real change for their well-being.”



Mr. Prasanna Patwardhan, President, BOCI, stated,“Drivers' Day is not just a symbolic gesture-it is a meaningful step towards highlighting the crucial role that drivers play in our society and economy. Their untiring efforts keep the wheels of progress moving, often under challenging conditions. We should prioritize their well-being by addressing their hardships, providing better working environments, and equipping them with the tools and training they need to succeed. Let this day remind us to treat drivers with the dignity and respect they deserve.”



All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an apex body of Transporters both Cargo and Passenger also supports this initiative and has planned a special programme in recognition of the community. Dr. Harish Sabharwal, President, AIMTC, added,“National Drivers' Day will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across the country every year on 24th January. On this day, we will honor and encourage our driver brothers. Dedicating a special day for drivers will boost their morale and help them view their work as a respected profession. I am delighted to share that AIMTC has entered into a significant agreement with Lions International Club to provide health check-up camps, eye examination camps, and free cataract surgeries for our drivers across the country. Additionally, we are planning to collaborate with insurance companies to offer a ₹5,00,000 insurance cover for drivers, and we are working diligently to implement this soon.”



Drivers are the engines of progress, moving people and goods across India's vast expanse and connecting its most remote corners. Supporting and valuing their efforts is key to building Viksit Bharat by 2047. On January 24th, let's celebrate Drivers' Day, and let us honor these unsung heroes of the road and recommit ourselves to building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable transport ecosystem for the nation.





About ASRTU



The Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) is the apex body for State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs), SPVs, and public bus agencies in India. Founded in 1965, ASRTU represents 80 members operating 1.5 lakh buses and moving over 7 crore passengers daily. It provides advocacy, technical consultancy, and collaboration, with the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) as its technical arm.





About BOCI



The Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), established on 4th February 2016, represents over 15 lakh buses nationwide. It unites public and private stakeholders to promote Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mobility. BOCI fosters coordination, accreditation, and growth in the passenger transport sector, advancing secure and efficient transport across India and neighboring regions.





ABOUT AIMTC



All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which is an apex body of Transporters both Cargo and Passenger) serving the industry since 1936 (86 years), representing approx. 95 lacs Truckers and approx. 50 lacs Bus & Tourist Operators. It is a not-for-profit organization and an umbrella body of more than 3500 taluka, district and state level Federations & Transport Association.

