South Korean Army Resumes Live-Fire Drills
(MENAFN) South Korean military units conducted live-fire training operations close to the demilitarized zone separating the North and South, targeting locations within a U.S. training facility for the first time in seven years, based on a Tuesday report by a news agency, which referenced a military statement.
These exercises were carried out on Monday in the vicinity of the Imjin River in Paju, situated approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of the capital, Seoul.
During the operation, the military deployed 12 K9A1 self-propelled artillery systems and six K55A1 units, which launched roughly 60 projectiles at designated targets within the "Story Live Fire Complex."
This drill marked the first such occurrence at the range since South Korea entirely withdrew from a 2018 agreement intended to ease border tensions.
That pact had been put on hold last June due to North Korea's repeated launches of balloons filled with debris into the South.
The suspended accord had prohibited both nations from conducting artillery training or significant military maneuvers in proximity to the border.
In a move to reinstate cooperation, the United States and South Korea signed a "memorandum of understanding" last month, enabling renewed access to and utilization of the military training ground.
