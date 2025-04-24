Gurugram News: Biker Hit With Bat On Dwarka Expressway Used AI Tool To Track Attackers. Here's How

MENAFN - Live Mint) A group of bikers allegedly faced violence from four people in a Scorpio on the Dwarka Expressway near Gurugram, and one rider who was hit with a bat, used helmet camera footage and an AI tool to track the attackers and lodge a case with the police, according to reports.

The complainant, identified as Hardik Sharma, has claimed that the attackers were drunk and has demanded payment of ₹4-5 lakh for his damaged high-end sports motorbike, PTI reported citing an official.

How Did Victim Use AI to Track Attackers?

Speaking to India Today, Sharma told the channel that his group were on their way to eat breakfast when they were allegedly brutally attacked by four“bodybuilders” with a baseball bat.

He added that he tracked the four accused via an artificial intelligence (AI) tool and identified them before going to register a complaint with the police.

“There is an app where if you upload a picture where their face is very clear you can find out which social media they (the attackers) are active on,” Sharma told the channel. As per the report, the tool traced the accused' photos to Instagram, which showed them associated with a gym and bodybuilding.

Sharma added that he spent ₹600 to use the app, and then used the details from the tool, helmet cam footage, and the attackers' vehicle number to file his FIR with the police. Notably, while the police have not made a statement about the AI tool yet, all of the four accused have been arrested.

Dwarka Biker Attack: What Happened?

According to the PTI report, the incident happened on April 20 when the four accused, travelling in a car, and a group of bikers got into an argument. The bikers were attacked and Sharma's motorcycle was extensively damaged.

"The accused were drunk. They started beating Gaurav and Abhinav. When all the bikers were riding away, they (the accused) targeted me on the head with a baseball bat and also damaged my bike. I survived because of my helmet," Sharma told PTI.

According to a senior police officer , the accused are being questioned. He did said it is still unclear if they were drunk at the time of incident.

(With inputs from PTI)