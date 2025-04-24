Indus Waters Treaty Suspended: Pakistan To Hold Key Meeting Today, Says Report - 'Appropriately Respond To Indian Steps'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan's National Security Committee will hold a key meeting on Thursday to assess India's response in the wake of a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam. At least 26 people were killed after a few gunmen opened fire at tourists while they enjoyed their time at Kashmir's popular tourist spot on Tuesday (April 22).

In a stern response to the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan on Wednesday. India announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

India also "summoned Pakistan's top diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich, in Delhi last night, and handed over the formal Persona non grata note for its military diplomats," sources told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Pakistan to hold key meet

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a National Security Committee's session on Thursday, Geo TV reported. The meeting is will be held to discuss the steps taken by India against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"A session of the National Security Committee will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted by Geotv as saying. He said decisions will be taken to give "an appropriate response to the Indian steps".

All party meeting in India

Meanwhile, in India, the Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the leaders, official sources told news agency PTI.

Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting. Sources said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may also speak at the meeting.

India's action against Pakistan

At a late evening media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced five retaliatory measures against Pakistan. They were:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025.Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared "Persona Non Grata". They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025.