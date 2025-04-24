Khalistani Terrorist Mangat Singh, On The Run Since 1995, Nabbed By UP ATS

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested Mangat Singh alias Manga, a member of the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), late Wednesday night. Mangat Singh, who had been on the run since 1995 and carried a reward of ₹25,000, was apprehended by a joint team from the Noida unit and Ghaziabad police, the ATS said in a statement.

Mangat Singh was reportedly arrested from a village in Punjab's Amritsar.

“The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Commando Force (KCA) terrorist Mangat Singh alias Manga late on Wednesday night. He had a reward of ₹25,000 on his head. A joint team of the Noida unit and the Ghaziabad police has arrested him,” it said.

The Khalistani terrorist was facing charges of attempt to murder and under sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. An FIR in the case was registered against him in 1993.

According to the official press release, Mangat Singh was held in 1993 and got bail in 1995. Police said that he has been absconding since then. He was also wanted in a separate case of robbery and extortion.

Mangat Singh's brother, Sangat Singh, was the head of the banned Khalistan Commando Force. He was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 1990.

(With agency inputs)