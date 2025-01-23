عربي


UK Funeral Activities Industry Research Report 2024: Revenue Continues To Climb In Line With A Rising Number Of Deaths And Higher Funeral Costs


1/23/2025 9:46:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Funeral Activities in the UK - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The number of UK deaths, disposable income levels and the prices of different funeral services all determine the degree of demand in the Funeral Activities in the UK industry. Over the five years through 2023-24, industry revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 1.8% to reach £3.1 billion, including forecast growth of 5% in 2023-24.
This industry consists of businesses that manage the burial or cremation of humans, including the sale and maintenance of graves and mausoleums and the renting of equipped space in funeral parlours. This industry excludes religious funeral service activities and cemetery gardening activities.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Industry

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Major Markets
  • Globalisation & Trade
  • Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Barriers to Entry

Major Companies

  • Dignity Group Holdings Ltd
  • Funeral Services Ltd

Operating Conditions

  • Capital Intensity

Key Statistics

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary
