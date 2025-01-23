Alt RE Capital Launches Real Estate Asset Management Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- alt ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce the launch of a real estate asset management business by its subsidiary alt RE Capital Inc. (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Taku Tsukamoto). alt RE Capital will leverage alt's proprietary AI technology to develop AI agents specialized in real estate asset management, providing more efficient and innovative real estate asset management for the global market.■Current state of the global real estate asset management marketThe real estate asset management (AM) market has expanded rapidly in recent years. In particular, the Asian, North American and European markets are expected to see continued growth due to the diversification of investors and technological innovation. In addition, as with other markets, the AM market is accelerating the introduction of AI and data analysis technology, and processes from property selection to operation and risk management are becoming more advanced. However, issues such as information asymmetry and delayed efficiency remain, and many investors are seeking higher accuracy and faster decision-making.■Utilization of alt's AI technology and AI agentsWith many years of successful research, alt has a proven track record in AI technology. In December 2024, alt established a subsidiary, alt RE Capital. alt RE Capital is engaged in real estate–related data analysis and property information search using clone matching technology, and in the future, the company will utilize alt's AI technology to work on new real estate asset management services using specialized AI agents.The AI ​​agent we develop will be capable of analyzing real-time data from real estate markets around the world and quickly deriving optimal investment strategies. This will significantly improve on the efficiency of traditional manual analysis and decision-making processes. In addition, the AI agent will constantly monitor market trends and risk factors and make adjustments in real time, aiming to achieve stable results even in long-term asset management.■Future developments and approach to the global marketalt RE Capital plans to expand its real estate asset management business using AI agents mainly in Japan, and then enter the global market. With the rapid market growth in the United States and Asia as a backdrop, alt RE Capital will establish a competitive advantage in global real estate asset management by providing investment strategies that meet local needs.alt RE Capital aims to provide new value to investors through technological innovation and global business expansion, while also establishing itself as a leading player in the real estate market.■Real estate AM specialized digital cloneIn connection with this initiative, alt has developed Real Estate AM BRAIN, an AI agent specialized in real estate AM, utilizing its proprietary P.A.I.(Personal Artificial Intelligence) technology and the no-code generative AI platform altBRAIN, based on the LHTM-2 large language model. It can have conversations about a variety of topics in real estate investment management, and is free, so why not give it a try?■About alt RE Capital Inc.Established in December 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of alt, alt RE Capital operates a real estate matching business using Clone RE Matching, which utilizes the clone matching technology developed and provided by alt.Company name: alt RE Capital Inc.Representative Director: CEO Taku TsukamotoBusiness: Development of a real estate matching system using AI, and buying and reselling used homesEstablished: December 2024Address: 6-1-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). alt RE Capital, Taku Tsukamotoe-mail: ...

