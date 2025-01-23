(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
HDFC Life , one of India's leading life insurers, has launched a new campaign that underscores the timeless role of parental values in shaping families and securing their future. With a moving story, the campaign demonstrates how love, respect, perseverance, and independence transcend appearances to create enduring bonds.
HDFC Life's New Campaign Highlights Parental Values and Financial Planning with a Heartwarming Twist
HDFC Life has built a reputation for creating relatable and inspiring ad films, and this latest campaign takes a fresh approach. It emphasises how parental teachings serve as a guiding compass for children in an ever-changing world, helping them navigate uncertainties with confidence and integrity.
The heart of the campaign is a story of two brothers whose connection goes beyond appearances, rooted instead, in the shared values imparted by their parents. A simple moment of sibling camaraderie becomes an emotional reminder of the importance of instilling strong values and complementing them with financial planning for a secure future.
Vishal Subharwal, Group Head Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Life
Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal , Group Head Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Life , said, "Parents play a pivotal role as their children's first teachers and role models. The values they impart serve as a foundation that shapes children's lives, guiding them with courage and integrity. This campaign highlights how these values, when paired with financial preparedness; create a strong and lasting foundation for families."
“Indian upbringing has always been rooted in family values and cohesion. This unique and heart-warming story of two brothers takes the audiences on an emotional journey showcasing how the values imparted within a family shape not only the present but also the future of the next generation; perfectly bringing to life the HDFC Life message – Sar Utha Ke Jiyo,” Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia , added.
Notably, the campaign's film has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, adding a unique touch to the storytelling.
The campaign will be featured across television, digital platforms, and outdoor media, reaching audiences nationwide.
To watch the campaign film, click here .
