Trumid Appoints Industry Leader Ryan Gwin As Head Of Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In this newly established role, Gwin's focus will be on the design, development, and distribution of customized data sets and insights to clients, underscoring Trumid's commitment to data-driven workflow and trade solutions, key themes in the this year and for Trumid. Gwin will report to Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer & Global Head of Sales, and will work closely with Mutisya Ndunda, Head of Data Strategy & AI at Trumid.

Gwin's focus will be on the design, development, and distribution of customized data sets and insights to clients.

Post thi

Built and established over the past four years, Trumid's Data & Intelligence, and Automation teams include experienced cross-industry experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, pricing and analytics, trade automation, and software engineering.

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer & Global Head of Sales said, "Data is in the fabric of all that we do. As our network continues to grow and is enriched by the activity that is happening here, our distinct protocol set combined with our nimble technology stack creates vast opportunities to develop data solutions that can seamlessly integrate analytics with electronic and automated execution – areas that we're focused on and investing in for our clients.

Bringing in a recognized data and analytics expert like Ryan Gwin allows us to further optimize platform intelligence for our clients, leveraging Ryan's extensive industry relationships and unique e-platform experience. Watch this space closely and expect further innovation from Trumid in these areas, in 2025 and beyond."

Ryan Gwin said , "I've long admired Trumid's technology and its entrepreneurial mindset and believe that it's uniquely positioned to drive automation to the next level in the credit asset class. I'm excited to collaborate with clients and work closely with our Data & Intelligence, and Automation teams to leverage and create pricing and analytics tools across the Trumid platform."

Trumid has already developed several data-led workflow solutions for clients, including its award-winning flagship product, Trumid FVMPTM (Fair Value Model Price), a predictive bond pricing model designed to serve as a reliable and objective measure of corporate bond value. And in 2024, the company rolled out two key data-driven offerings for clients: Trumid AutoPilotTM for RFQ, marking Trumid's entry into automated trading solutions; and Trumid PT PricerTM, which estimates where a list of names should transact as a portfolio trade versus single name execution.

Gwin joins Trumid from MarketAxess, where he led the strategy and distribution of its data business. Previously, Gwin was at Tradeweb, responsible for global sales and the development of its data, research, and analytics businesses. He began his career at Bloomberg.

Trumid network engagement was at its highest levels in 2024, translating into record overall market share and platform growth. Trumid Average Daily Volume (ADV) was up 62% and platform market share grew 34% vs. 2023 boosted by accelerated client adoption of all Trumid trading protocols across all Trumid traded market segments – Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Market bonds.

Trumid press

+1 (212) 618-0300

[email protected

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at .

© 2025 Trumid Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

SOURCE Trumid