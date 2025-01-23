Neelam Kothari Wishes Hubby Samir Soni "Happy Anniversary' With Some Throwback Pictures

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Yesteryear Neelam Kothari tied the knot with Samir Soni 14 years ago today. Commemorating their special day, the took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of throwback pictures of the lovebirds.

In the first picture, Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni can be seen twinning in stunning black attires. This was followed by a couple's selfie in breezy outfits. The last pic of the post was most likely from a wedding as both of them posed in ethnicwear. Posting the pictures on social media, the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actress wrote, "Happy anniversary babe!! 14 and counting."

As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with lovely wishes.

Raveena Tandon penned, "Happppyyyy Aaniverssarrryyy my darlings !!!".

Manchu Lakshmi wrote, "Happpppppy anniversary", along with three heart emojis.

Maheep Kapoor commented, "Happy anniversary guys", with three hearts and a hug emoticon.

Tusshar Kapoor shared, "Happy anniversary to you both, wishing you all the happiness and peace of mind."

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary guys".

Ektaa Kapoor wrote in the comment section, "Romanceeeeeee".

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni had an extremely cinematic love story. Samir Soni was previously married to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar in the late 1990s. However, just six months into their marriage, the couple went their separate ways.

In the meantime, Neelam Kothari also tied the knot with industrialist, Rishi Sethia in back November of 2000. Although, Neelam Kothari and Rishi Sethia got divorced within a few years, stating 'irreconcilable differences.

Later on, Neelam Kothari was also reported to be in a relationship with Bobby Deol. Despite being unlucky in love multiple times, these two eventually found their way towards each other.

Professionally, Neelam Kothari was last seen in the Netflix series“Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.” This season introduced a Delhi vs Mumbai theme, featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi, and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari from Mumbai.