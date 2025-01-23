Kuwait Strips 3,856 Persons Of Citizenship
Date
1/23/2025 7:04:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.
The commission decided during the meeting to strip 3,856 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release, adding that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet.
The ministry underlined that the decision came in line with the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law (end)
ajr
MENAFN23012025000071011013ID1109121664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.