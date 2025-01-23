Kuwait Strips 3,856 Persons Of Citizenship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.

The commission decided during the meeting to strip 3,856 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, the of Interior said in a press release, adding that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet.

The ministry underlined that the decision came in line with the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law (end)

