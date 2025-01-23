Tenure of Chief of Staff gets marked by series of significant failures

(MENAFN) The tenure of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy has been marked by a series of significant failures, culminating in the tragic events of October 2023, which shook Israel and the military to its core. Despite Halevy's role in overseeing the army, it failed in critical areas, from misjudging Hamas' intentions to an intelligence and border security breakdown. The repercussions of this failure will follow Halevy throughout his career, despite the army’s recovery and success in later operations, such as those against Hezbollah. Recently, right-wing politician Bezalel Smotrich has campaigned for Halevy's impeachment, attempting to shift focus away from his own position in government. However, Halevy's resignation is more likely to mark a pause in the Gaza conflict rather than an end. The political decision to launch military operations in Judea and Samaria further suggests that the war in Gaza may not escalate again.



The resignation of key military leaders, including Halevy and Southern Command Commander Yaron Finkelman, raises questions about the government’s responsibility in the October 7 massacre and reflects a larger battle within the army. A critical divide is emerging between those committed to upholding democratic principles and those who may seek to exploit military power for political or ideological gain. The call for an official commission of inquiry into the events of October 7 is growing louder, especially after the resignation of senior military figures. This push for accountability, which Netanyahu’s government is actively trying to delay, could lead to a reckoning for the prime minister and other officials who were complicit in the crisis. Despite the difficulties in holding the government to account, the demand for justice continues to grow and is likely to have significant political consequences.

