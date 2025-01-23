$72.91 Billion Baby Food Market Outlook, 2029: Abbott Nutrition, Bellamy Organics, Danone, Hero Motocorp, And Mead Johnson & Company Lead The Industry

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Food Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Baby Food market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The baby food market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $52.62 billion in 2024 to $56.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing lifestyles, nutritional awareness, working mothers, pediatric recommendations, convenience and portability.

The baby food market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $72.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to organic and natural products, homemade baby food trends, allergen-free options, sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, online sales and delivery. Major trends in the forecast period include clean label products, organic and natural ingredients, allergen-free options, global flavors and ethnic diversity, eco-friendly packaging.

The significant growth of the baby food market is being driven by the increasing population of working women who heavily rely on baby food to ensure proper nutrition for their infants due to time constraints. Additionally, the expanding infant population is anticipated to play a crucial role in propelling the growth of the baby food market. A noteworthy trend in the baby food market is the increasing popularity of vegan-based baby food. Leading companies in the baby food market are strategically focusing on product innovation to cater to the evolving preferences of customers.

In March 2024, Chernogolovka Group of Companies, a Russia-based provider of water and non-alcoholic beverages, acquired the baby food division of Kraft Heinz for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to expand Chernogolovka's product range, especially in the category of first complementary foods. Kraft Heinz is a US-based company known for producing baby food.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the baby food market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baby food market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the baby food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Milk Formula; Dried Baby Food; Ready to Feed Baby Food; Other Types

2) By Category: Organic; Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets; Supermarkets; Drug Stores; Specialty Stores; Online

Subsegments:

1) By Milk Formula: Infant Formula; Follow-On Formula; Special Medical Formulas

2) By Dried Baby Food: Powdered Cereals; Freeze-Dried Meals; Dehydrated Snacks

3) By Ready to Feed Baby Food: Jarred Baby Food; Pouches; Meal Kits

4) By Other Types: Organic Baby Food; Homemade Baby Food Kits; Baby Snacks

Key Companies Profiled in the Baby Food Market: Abbott Nutrition; Bellamy Organics; Danone SA; Hero MotoCorp; Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes