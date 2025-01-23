The World Medical Association Commends Israel And Gaza Ceasefire And Calls For Safeguarding Of Health Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The WMA welcomes the ceasefire that has come into effect in Israel and Gaza and calls for full protection of physicians and other professionals.

FERNEY-VOLTAIRE, AIN, FRANCE, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The World Medical Association welcomes the ceasefire that has come into effect in Israel and Gaza and calls for full protection of physicians and other health professionals. The voice of the worldwide medical community demands the respect of international humanitarian law, due process and accountability.“The WMA urges all parties to fully uphold the principles of the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols to ensure the protection of medical staff and all healthcare professionals in times of conflict and war,” said Dr Ashok Philip, President of the World Medical Association.“The WMA calls for the whereabouts and health status of physicians and other health professionals who have been detained, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, to be made known” Dr Philip continued.“Moreover, the WMA asks that the charges levelled against these physicians and healthcare professionals who are being held prisoner be made public.”Protecting healthcare facilities and personnel from harm is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law (IHL). Compliance with IHL means the active protection of healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals, and prohibits them from being targets.In line with the WMA resolution on the protection of healthcare in Israel and Gaza , the World Medical Association advocates for a fully sustainable ceasefire and the neutrality of healthcare professionals to be respected. Furthermore, the WMA urges protection so that medical care and humanitarian aid receive safe passage, that healthcare infrastructures such as hospitals, clinics and ambulances are not targets and that accountability is upheld.

