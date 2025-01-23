2025 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2025 Japan prize at 6PM (JST) today, 23 January, 2025. Prof. Russell Dean Dupuis (USA) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Materials Sciences and Production, and Prof. Carlos M. Duarte (Spain) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment.

For this year's Japan Prize, Prof. Dupuis is being recognized for his distinguished contributions to the Development of metalorganic chemical vapor deposition for compound electronic and optoelectronic devices, and pioneering contribution to its large-scale commercialization; and Prof. Duarte is being recognized for his contribution to our understanding of marine ecosystems in a changing Earth, especially through pioneering research on Blue Carbon.

For the 2025 Japan Prize, the Foundation asked approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world to nominate researchers working in this year's fields. We received 149 nominations for the fields of Materials Sciences and Production, and 72 nominations for the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment. This year's winners were selected from a total of 221 nominees.

