Primary Driver In The Amondys 45 Market 2025 : Rising Prevalence Of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Leads Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How has the Amondys 45 Market Size Grown Recently?

The growth in the historical period of the Amondys 45 market can largely be attributed to the rise in prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an increased awareness of rare diseases, a surge in regulatory approvals for RNA-based drugs, the wider availability of personalized medicine, and the success of supportive patient advocacy initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%.

What Does The Future Hold For The Amondys 45 Market Size?

In the upcoming years, the Amondys 45 market size is projected to see an FCAGR of XX%. It is projected to grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increased demand for targeted treatments, rising healthcare expenditure, supportive government policies, expanding clinical trials for DMD, and improved diagnostics for genetic disorders. Major trends propelling this growth include a shift towards precision medicine, emergence of combination therapies, growing adoption of gene-editing technologies, integration of AI in drug development, and increasing biosimilar developments.

Why Is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy DMD A Major Factor Driving Growth For Amondys 45?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration, primarily affecting boys. This condition is driven by a deficiency of the dystrophin protein. The growing prevalence of DMD is anticipated to drive the demand for Amondys 45, a therapy that targets patients with a specific genetic mutation of the exon 45. The rise in DMD prevalence can be attributed to improved diagnosis and awareness, advancements in genetic testing, better record-keeping, and increased symptom recognition. The February 2022 report by the National Institutes of Health NIH highlighted a global prevalence of muscular dystrophy at 3.6 per 100,000 people. It further underlined a significant prevalence in the Americas at 5.1 per 100,000 people.

Who Are The Key Players In The Amondys 45 Market ?

The Amondys 45 market has a handful of major players, with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. leading the way.

Which Trends Are Emerging In The Amondys 45 Market?

A noteworthy trend in the Amondys 45 market is the development of innovative products such as targeted DMD treatment. This provides a therapeutic option for Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients with a specific DMD gene mutation, enhancing muscle health by increasing dystrophin production. The FDA recently approved Amondys 45 casimersen injection for treating DMD in patients with a confirmed DMD gene mutation amenable to exon 45 skipping.

How Is The Amondys 45 Market Segmented?

The Amondys 45 market report segment is split by the following factors:

1 Indication: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy DMD – Exon 45 Mutation, Other Genetic Mutations

2 End-User: Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric

3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Which Regions Are Covered In The Amondys 45 Market Report?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the Amondys 45 market. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other geographical areas covered in the report comprise of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To conclude, get insights into market forecasts, upcoming trends, growth drivers, and leading players with the Amondys 45 Global Market Report 2025 by The Business Research Company . With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, our comprehensive, data-rich research and insights equip you with the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

