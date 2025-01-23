(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. approved the Laken Riley Act on January 22, 2025. This law mandates the detention of immigrants accused of crimes like theft or fraud.



Senator Katie Britt from Alabama authored the bill, which passed with 263 votes for and 156 against. The Senate approved it two days prior.



The act follows the murder of student Laken Riley, allegedly by a Venezuelan who entered the U.S. illegally. It signifies a shift towards stricter immigration enforcement.



The legislation empowers states to sue the for various immigration enforcement failures. This includes releasing immigrants from custody or inadequate border checks.







Critics argue this law might lead to profiling and overburden the system. Supporters see it as necessary for public safety and accountability.



President Donald Trump , who has long advocated for tougher immigration laws, will now consider signing this into law.

U.S. Congress Passes Law to Detain Immigrant Criminals

This development underscores the ongoing debate between security and liberty in America's immigration policy. It highlights the tension between state and federal powers.



Businesses must now navigate this new legal landscape, where the balance of freedom and responsibility could redefine workforce dynamics.

