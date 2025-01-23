Introducing Rachel Quinn X Gemfields: Crazy Love Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





Gemfields is delighted to partner with Rachel Quinn, a brilliant artist and goldsmith based in Los Angeles, to launch the Crazy Love collection, featuring Gemfields' Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies.

“Falling in love has been described as a form of temporary insanity. In this collection, I capture the exhilarating emotional rollercoaster that is uniquely found in the early stages of romantic love: dizzying highs, crushing doubts and uncertainty, equally thrilling and distressing, full of trepidation and hope. But oh, what a glorious ride it is,” says Rachel, explaining the inspiration behind her new designs.

“This collection, created in collaboration with Gemfields, showcases responsibly mined rubies and emeralds in ten unique designs, each representing a different emotional facet of burgeoning love: seduction, vulnerability and yearning, to name a few. These brilliant gemstones not only enhance each design's beauty, but also deepen the collection's narrative: rubies, the gemstone of the heart, symbolise passionate love, while emeralds represent loyalty, harmony and new beginnings – all the elements we seek in the first flush of new love,” she continues.







Heart air balloon earrings (USD 9,500); Kiss perfume bottle necklace (USD 5,600); Lipstick locket necklace (USD 13,500); Lover's eye brooch (USD 7,200); Lovesick necklace (USD 12,800).







Lucky love token necklace (USD 17,200); Questions earrings (USD 6,200); Radiant heart pinky (USD 12,500); Roll of the dice necklace (USD 16,000); Spiderweb earrings (USD 5,600).

Emily Dungey, Gemfields' Marketing and Communications Director, enthuses:“It's such a joy to see our Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies in Rachel Quinn's fun designs! The pops of red and green signal the quality of each piece: each one a characterful work of art, designed by a clever mind, crafted by careful fingers and made of nature's treasures. The collection is unique, refreshing and tells a story, just like the gemstones themselves. Who wouldn't want to collect them all?”

Zambian emeralds sparkle playfully as spots on the Lovesick Necklace and complete the spider lurking in the Spiderweb Earrings, while vibrant Mozambican rubies take pride of place in the centre of the Lucky Love Token Necklace and Radiant Heart Pinky. These coloured gems have all been responsibly mined at sites majority owned and operated by Gemfields, which strives to provide a positive impact from its operations. The mining company actively contributes to local economies by providing employment, vocational training in skills such as carpentry and bricklaying and support for agricultural cooperatives to encourage a consistent food supply. Gemfields has also established community projects in the areas of health and education and the remote areas in which the gemstones are located now boast clinics and schools, funded by the mines, although there is always more to do.

“Partnering with Gemfields has been a fun and imaginative adventure. Their beautiful and responsibly mined gemstones inspired me to expand my creative boundaries, to create unique pieces that celebrate these remarkable rubies and emeralds, which, in turn, provide significant support and care to the areas they are sourced from,” says Rachel Quinn.

The Rachel Quinn x Gemfields Crazy Love collection, which ranges from USD 5,600 to USD 17,200, launches on 15 January 2025 on Rachel Quinn – just in time for Valentine's Day!