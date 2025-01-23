Frontline Heroes Festival Arrives at Ras Al Khaimah Shores

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Ras Al Khaimah: Following the overwhelming success it garnered in Fujairah, the Frontline Heroes Festival has now made its way to the Al Mairid Beach in Ras Al Khaimah. The event celebrates the dedication and sacrifices of the UAE’s frontline heroes, honoring their invaluable contributions to protecting the community.



The festival, running for three consecutive days from January 24 to 26, promises an array of captivating experiences and exciting activities designed to engage families in a vibrant and festive atmosphere.



Attendees can immerse themselves in interactive zones, including the Garden of Gratitude, Wellbeing Oasis, Frontline Stage, Nourishment Market, and the Future Heroes platform, specifically curated to offer the children of frontline heroes a blend of fun and learning in a unique setting.



Organizers are eager to provide a memorable experience for all visitors at this extraordinary event dedicated to recognizing the UAE’s frontline heroes. It is a heartfelt opportunity to express gratitude, extend support, and showcase the appreciation for their unwavering efforts and sacrifices.



MENAFN23012025007464016105ID1109120654