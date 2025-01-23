Witness Rare 'Planet Parade' In Qatar Skies On Jan 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar residents can look forward to a rare celestial event this Saturday night, as six planets align for a stunning show in the sky known as a 'planetary parade'.

Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, and Mars will be prominently visible, with the possibility to spot Uranus and Neptune as well.

Also known as a planetary alignment, the event allows these celestial bodies to appear in close proximity.

While they're not actually in a straight line in space, they appear aligned from our view on Earth.

The Qatar Astronomy & Space Club, in collaboration with Everester Observatory, invites the public to witness this event on January 25, 2025, from 6pm to 8pm at Old Doha Port.

Qatar-based astrophotographer and founder of Everester Observatory, Ajith Everester, said that this alignment presents a rare opportunity to observe the bright planets such as Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn through telescopes.

“Uranus and Neptune, while part of the alignment, might be challenging to see due to their faintness, especially from urban locations,” he added.

This cosmic treat will continue throughout February, however, the positions of the planets will gradually shift as the weeks progress.

“For those unable to attend the observation event, they can try to spot these planets as they will remain visible in the coming month.

Although as days pass, Venus and Saturn will move closer to the western horizon making the observation window smaller and difficult,” said Qatar-based amateur astronomer Navin Anand.

NASA clarifies that planetary alignments do not involve the planets physically lining up in space but rather appearing in a line from our vantage point on Earth, owing to the planets' distinct orbits around the Sun. These events, according to NASA, are not only visually captivating but also serve as an opportunity to foster public interest in astronomy.

To participate in the free event, interested individuals can contact Ajith Everester or Navin Anand via WhatsApp at 55482045 and 30889582, or join the Qatar Astronomy & Space Club for updates on future events.