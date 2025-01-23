Kurram District: Relief Convoy Arrives In Parachinar Amid Efforts To Uphold Peace Agreement

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A relief convoy comprising 61 carrying essential food items and other supplies reached Parachinar in Kurram District. The convoy, which included flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables, and medicines, departed a day earlier and reached Parachinar and Upper Kurram areas by evening under strict security measures.

The district administration confirmed that and security personnel were deployed to ensure the convoy's safety, with security forces on standby for any emergencies.

Sources revealed that during a recent operation from January 19 to 21 in Kurram's Bagan area, a significant cache of illegal weapons was seized by law enforcement agencies. Under a signed agreement, authorities have committed to taking indiscriminate action against those involved in disrupting peace.

It is noteworthy that on January 1, a peace agreement was signed at the Kohat Grand Jirga between the conflicting parties. The agreement mandates compensation for damages, the surrender of heavy weaponry to government authorities, and the dismantling of trenches established by the parties.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur resolved to convene a jirga of the peace agreement signatories and activate village-level committees to ensure lasting peace in the region.