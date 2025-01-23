Samsung Electronics Unveils New Soundbars at CES 2025

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced its latest advancements in home audio technology with the new Q-series (HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F) soundbars. These flagship models combine state-of-the-art hardware with intelligent AI-driven features, designed to elevate home entertainment with unparalleled sound



“Our new soundbars combine exceptional audio quality with seamless convenience,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With advanced AI technology in the HW-Q990F and the HW-QS700F’s innovative convertible design, these soundbars effortlessly adapt to any environment, delivering an immersive and personalized audio experience for every user.”



HW-Q990F: Redefining Flagship Audio Performance



As the successor to the highly acclaimed HW-Q990D, the HW-Q990F takes home audio to new heights. It features newly engineered dual active subwoofers that deliver robust bass and ultra-low-frequency precision. Plus, a new cube design reduces the subwoofers to half the size of its predecessor, minimizing resonance and blending flawlessly into modern interiors with a refined serrated finish.



The HW-Q990F also delivers advanced AI-driven sound optimization through features such as:

• Dynamic Bass Control: Enhances clarity in low-frequency ranges by utilizing non-linear bass management for balanced and distortion-free sound.

• Q-Symphony: Immerses the user in 3D surround sound by detecting the position of wireless speakers like the Music Frame and automatically optimizing audio effects based on its distance and angle.

• Active Voice Amplifier Pro: Provides real-time content analysis that reduces background noise and emphasizes dialogue for an enhanced viewing experience.



Additionally, the HW-Q990F utilizes the Samsung TV’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in Q-Symphony mode, making dialogue clearer and delivering more immersive, synchronized audio.



HW-QS700F: Versatility Meets Elegance and Superior Sound

The HW-QS700F offers even more versatility in home audio with its sleek design and innovative gyro-sensor technology. Suitable for both wall-mounted and tabletop setups, this soundbar adapts to the user’s space. Its built-in gyro-sensor can automatically detect whether it’s positioned vertically or horizontally, fine-tuning the audio output to ensure optimal clarity and immersive sound in any configuration.

With its slim, modern profile, the HW-QS700F integrates into any room. Its adaptive design offers flexibility without compromising style, making it the perfect companion for a cinematic wall-mounted display or a minimalist tabletop setup. This soundbar delivers an audio experience as sophisticated as its design — ideal for users who demand both elegance and performance.

For more information, visit Samsung.com.







