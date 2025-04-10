Mulino And Orsi Highlight The Integration Path Undertaken By Panama And Uruguay

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The presidents of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and Uruguay, Yamandú Orsi, highlighted this Monday the path of integration that both countries have undertaken in areas such as trade and the defense of democracy, following a meeting held at the headquarters of the Panamanian government. In a brief address to the media, both leaders noted that Panama and Uruguay have much in common and have significant opportunities to pursue in various areas, in addition to the new relationship following the Central American country's entry into the SouthernCommon Market (Mercosur) as an Associate State last December.

“The fact that Panama has begun an era of looking south is seeking an opportunity not only for work, business, and friendship, but also for integration-for the integration of the region, positively speaking-and today I believe we have taken a positive step in that direction,” Mulino said. The Panamanian leader maintained that his country and Uruguay“have much in common” and share“important criteria regarding democracy, respect for institutions, and the rule of law, which are things that nothing can be done to strengthen.” The Uruguayan president spoke about exchanging knowledge in agricultural production, based on Uruguay's experience, or in services and logistics in the case of Panama.

“Panama and Uruguay have many things to learn in different areas that will strengthen our bilateral relations. So, President Orsi, thank you for this visit.” This was his first as a leader abroad, which Mulino considered an“honor.” For his part, the Uruguayan head of state asserted that“Panama is a partner, a friend to whom we must pay attention” and that Uruguay has understood that its“permanent vocation is to articulate and integrate in a world” marked by uncertainty. In this context,“we want to be the path of certainty, of certainty,” a path that Panama and Uruguay began to“travel following Mulino's visit to Montevideo last December for the Mercosur Summit, during which Panama joined the trade bloc as an Associate State, Orsi said.

“So, within the framework of a powerful Mercosur, our small, great country wants to work with you, who are also great despite your size, so that you find in Uruguay that fundamental partner, so that what is signed once isn't diluted later due to lack of attention. So, thank you very much. We continue working,” Orsi added. Orsi arrived in Panama this morning for a one-day visit, the first stop of his first international trip as president of Uruguay. The trip will culminate in Honduras, where he will participate alongside a dozen other leaders in the IX Summit of the Community of Latin American States (CELAC). According to official Uruguayan information, in addition to the meeting with the Panamanian president, Orsi will hold a meeting with business leaders along with a Uruguayan business delegation.