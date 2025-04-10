What's Behind Switzerland's Caution Over Unfreezing Russian Assets To Aid Ukraine?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Calls are mounting on both sides of the Atlantic for frozen Russian assets to be released to fund Ukraine's war and reconstruction costs. Switzerland is under pressure to do more. But it's not that simple. This content was published on April 10, 2025 - 15:21 7 minutes

Paula Dupraz-Dobias is an award-winning Geneva-based journalist covering environment, business, international organizations, humanitarian crises and Latin America.

As Russia's war in Ukraine drags on into its fourth year with no end in sight, the financial burden of the conflict has led to a growing reluctance by the new US administration to provide military and other assistance to Kyiv.

While the temporary halt of military aid by the US in March has stirred Europe to boost its own support for Ukraine, calls have also been growing from a number of European leaders as well as Trump himself for Russia's frozen state assets to be used to finance Kyiv's war efforts. The European Union, which is sitting on some €200-300 billion (CHF185-279 billion) of Russian central bank cash, is already using the interest earned on the assets to support Ukraine.

At the end of March, Spain's foreign minister called for the EU to consider legal options that would allow it to use those seized assets to aid Ukraine's defence. He was speaking ahead of a meeting held on March 31 which gathered foreign ministers from the G5+, a new group set up to respond to shifting US policy on Ukraine and Europe and which comprises Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the EU.

Ambiguous Switzerland

Switzerland, a traditionally neutral country, has been ambiguous in its response to the war. It initially hesitated with its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although it subsequently adopted various EU sanctions.

But last year, when the bloc decided to allocate €1.5 billion in interest earned on frozen Russian sovereign assets to help Ukraine, Switzerland did not follow suit. That's because it is bound by both domestic and international obligations, which limits its ability to act. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has maintained that there is no legal basis to allow the government to permanently seize the assets, and by acting outside of the law it risks losing its international credibility. The issue has also triggered heated debate over the country's neutral status.

In early 2024, the EU adopted rules allowing for the central securities depository of an individual member state to request permission from its supervisory authority to release any net profit generated from frozen Russian assets. A central securities depository is an institution that holds financial instruments for clearing and settlement and allows their ownership to be transferred easily. Euroclear, a securities depository in Belgium where most of the Russian central bank's frozen assets are located, for instance, agreed to place €4 billion earned from unforeseen“windfall profits” into a special Ukraine fund in 2024.

But in July, the Swiss government said it was unable to generate“any extraordinary income in connection with the funds of the Russian central bank”, and that this was an issue specific to Switzerland.

CHF7.45 billion in Swiss accounts

At a briefing at the end of March, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) disclosed that Russian state assets frozen in Switzerland amount to CHF7.45 billion.

SECO spokesman Fabian Maienfisch told SWI swissinfo in a follow-up email exchange that unlike the EU, its central securities depository“does not hold funds from the Russian central bank, meaning that no extraordinary income is generated.” The assets are instead held as liquid assets by commercial banks, and therefore do not generate windfall profits, the spokesperson wrote.

