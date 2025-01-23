(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Has shared preliminary results on its variant of the“Atari 100K Challenge” a leading AI benchmark, where software agents must learn gameplay proficiency, on their own, using a limited amount of training data. The results, which can be found in a blog post on the Company's website titled“Mastering Atari Games with Natural Intelligence,” showcase how agents powered by Genius TM , a toolkit for developing intelligent agents, were able to match or exceed the performance of state-of-the-art Deep Reinforcement (DRL) and Transformer algorithms using 90% less data. DRL is the algorithm that underpins work such as Google Deepmind's AlphaZero, AlphaGo, and AlphaFold, while Transformers are the foundation of Generative AI and LLMs like OpenAI's GPT, and other popular models like Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, Meta's Llama, X.AI's Grok and others. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading off 3 cents at $1.19.



Full Press Release: