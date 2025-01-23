Airport Cafe In THIS Metro City Becomes 'Most Affordable' Food Outlet Check Price Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata's first and only 'affordable food outlet' at an airport has gained popularity among passengers, with the UDAN Yatri Cafe attracting a daily footfall of around 900 in its first month.

At the cafe, can enjoy tea for as low as ₹10, while other outlets in the airport charge much higher prices for the same beverage.

“The footfall at the cafe has been around 900 per day and is growing,” an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI. It means that the cafe, located in the departure area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in the city, has served around 27,000 passengers in one month.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who inaugurated the cafe during the centenary celebration of the Kolkata airport on December 21 last year, is impressed by the response the eatery is getting from passengers.“Since the day I took oath as Civil Aviation Minister, my mission has been to make air travel more affordable and accessible for every Indian. The UDAN Yatri Cafe at Kolkata Airport, India's first affordable food outlet at an airport, is a significant step in that direction,” Naidu said in a post on X.

“As it completes one month, I am deeply moved by the positive response from travellers. This initiative reflects our commitment to ease the journey for every passenger,” read the minister's post on Monday.