Tourist Footfall Rises In Sonamarg
Date
1/23/2025 1:13:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sonamarg- The breath-taking valley of Sonamarg has experienced a remarkable rise in tourism at the start of the year, leading to the resurgence in local businesses and offering much-needed employment opportunities, particularly for educated youth.
Young residents, many with advanced degrees like MA, B.Ed., and M.Ed. are finding new avenues in the tourism sector as they turn to industries like snow biking, sledging, horse riding, and other small-scale ventures for sustainable livelihoods.
The region's appeal has grown with the addition of winter sports, including skiing, ice skating, and snowshoe trekking, which have attracted visitors even during the colder months.
These activities not only appeal to adventure enthusiasts but also provide a steady income stream for the local community.
Local entrepreneurs point out the critical role of the Sonamarg tunnel, which has facilitated year-round connectivity.“In the past, snowfall and avalanches, especially near the Hung area, would isolate Sonamarg in winter. With the tunnel now operational year-round, tourism and business have flourished,” a local business owner said.
The uninterrupted access has significantly bolstered the area's profile as a top winter destination.
With the enhanced accessibility, Sonamarg is poised for continued growth in the tourism sector, creating more employment opportunities and giving the local economy a much-needed boost.
As the destination welcomes more visitors, there is a sense of optimism that the ongoing tourism boom will help improve livelihoods and create a brighter future for the local population. (KNO)
