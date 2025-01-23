Millwright Holdings Names Laura Murphy President Of Bolt PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Millwright Holdings has promoted Laura Murphy to president of Bolt PR, the PR and digital marketing agency the group acquired in 2020.

As president, Murphy will oversee the agency's operations, focusing on client acquisition, employee engagement, and overall growth. She succeeds Bolt founder Caroline Callaway, who left the business last year.

Murphy, who most recently served as Bolt's managing director, joined the agency in 2022 as a senior VP and has played a pivotal role in the firm's expansion by streamlining service offerings and bolstering leadership, Millwright said in announcing her promotion. Bolt supports businesses in hospitality, food and beverages, consumer products and B2B tech among others..

“Laura has demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen, driving Bolt PR to new heights,” said Erin Vadala, Millwright Holdings group president and chief client officer.“Her contributions made 2024 a historic year for the agency. I'm confident Laura will continue to lead Bolt PR to an even brighter future as its president.”

Millwright Holdings, an agency holding group led by Actual founder Michael Young, bought Bolt in September 2020, bolstering the company's expertise in in consumer and lifestyle PR, strategy and influencer marketing. The acquisition also expanded the holding group's reach into new markets including Dallas, Pittsburgh, Raleigh and Southern California's Orange County.