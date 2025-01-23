Taiwan Congratulates Donald Trump And JD Vance: Trump’S UN Envoy Designate Pledges To Advocate For Taiwan’S International Participation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / TAIWAN – Donald John and James David Vance were sworn into office as the 47th president and 50th vice president of the United States, respectively, on January 20. The of the Republic of China (Taiwan) sincerely congratulates president Trump and vice president Vance on their inauguration.

“Building on the friendly and solid relations that exist between Taiwan and the United States, and in accordance with the principles of mutual trust, reciprocity, and mutual benefits, the government of Taiwan looks forward to working with the Trump administration to strengthen the close bilateral partnership in such domains as security, the economy and trade, technology, and education so as to enhance the well-being of both peoples and advance peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and the world,” MOFA added.

Meanwhile, Chung Yu-chen and Teng Pei-ju of Focua Taiwan, reports, that the United States nominee for ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik, who is currently a member of the House of Representatives, has pledged to work toward Taiwan's maximum meaningful participation in international organizations.

“I am committed to making sure that Taiwan has the most maximum meaningful participation within the UN system, as it should in all international organizations,” Stefanik said during a Senate confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Stefanik commented in response to questions about how she would address China's growing influence within the world body and its blocking of Taiwan's participation in the UN system if confirmed as ambassador. The Republican Congresswoman also emphasized her support for Taiwan, mentioning in particular voting in Congress in favor of defense aid to strengthen Taiwan's deterrence capabilities.

As for countering China, Stefanik underlined the need to work closely with US allies and partners to ensure“we're running candidates, either American or allied nations, in the elections process for key leadership posts within the UN system.”

“We have to be vigilant both in the long-term and the short-term to make sure that China is not able to make significant inroads... in international organizations,” Stefanik, 40, added. In addition, the envoy-designate said the US should keep a close eye on all the documents and statements released in Chinese by the UN, arguing Beijing has tried to insert“specific language [in those documents] which is counter to our values.”

Stefanik, a Republican Representative since 2015, has been very critical of China and is a Trump ally, is currently a senior member of the House Committee on Armed Services and a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The post Taiwan congratulates Donald Trump and JD Vance: Trump's UN envoy designate pledges to advocate for Taiwan's international participation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .