A TOAST TO BLACK SPORTS CELEBRATES TRAILBLAZING WOMEN DRIVING CHANGE IN THE SPORTS INDUSTRY DURING SUPER BOWL LIX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luncheon Spotlights Innovative Black Women in Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minorities in Sports Business (MiS) is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated A Toast to Black Sports luncheon, an exclusive, invite-only event taking place during Super Bowl LIX weekend. This year's luncheon will spotlight the theme“Innovative Women in Sports,” celebrating trailblazing Black women who have made significant strides and broken glass ceilings across the sports industry.“A Toast to Black Sports is a tribute to the incredible contributions of these leaders, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve,” Shaina Wiel, founder and CEO of the Minorities in Sports Business Network shares when reflecting on the annual event. Last year, Washington Commanders President Jason Wright and Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren were honored. Taking place on February 6, 2025, this year's gathering aims not only to recognize and honor these exceptional leaders but also to create space for Black sports professionals to network, build connections, and foster opportunities for future collaboration.A Toast to Black Sports will honor women who have redefined sports management, marketing, media, and ownership:- Carmen Green-Wilson, Co-Founder, Play Make HerA visionary leader who has spearheaded branding and marketing efforts for NBA star Chris Paul.- Jennifer King, First full-time Black female coach in the NFLA trailblazer as the first Black woman to be a full-time coach in the NFL and hired as a full-time coach in the NFL (Chicago Bears).Wiel expresses her excitement about this year's event, stating,“Now in its third year, the Toast to Black Sports luncheon proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of some of the top Black sports executives in the industry. She continues saying,“This year's theme, Innovative Women in Sports, shines a spotlight on phenomenal Black women driving some of the most memorable moments in sports. Together, we honor their innovation, influence, and excellence.”A Toast to Black Sports is elated to have Wasserman as the lead event sponsor.“This is our 3rd year partnering with and participating in MiS Events and we're excited to see the evolution,” says Lindsay LaBennett, VP of Impact & Inclusion at Wasserman. LaBennett continues saying,“Creating community goes beyond a network, we have to nurture that community and invest in finding moments to celebrate our wins.”“We are thrilled to announce ESSENCE as this year's media partner for our signature A Toast to Black Sports event,” Wiel shares.“This exciting collaboration underscores our organizations' shared commitment to celebrating and amplifying the achievements of Black women professionals in sports,” she concludes.A Toast to Black Sports continues to emphasize the importance of inclusion within the sports industry by recognizing those who go above and beyond to advocate for these principles and actively work towards improving them.About Minorities in Sports Business:The Minorities in Sports Business Network is a national networking organization of over 1000 sports professionals of color within the sports industry. The network serves as a primary source for diverse business men and women in the sports industry to connect, exchange resources, obtain insight, as well as to gain a competitive advantage in their careers. We are the diverse minds behind your favorite sports team, athletes, charities, and content. For more information, visit: .

Rachel McRae-Keith

The Belle Agency

+1 610-604-2090

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.