Broadgate Strengthens Its Presence In Southeast Asia With New Office In Jakarta, Indonesia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Habib Aoun, Erik Sentosa and Donny Suyanto at Jakarta Office

- Rami El JisrJAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce the opening of our new office in Jakarta, Indonesia. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Broadgate 's commitment to offering top-tier independent advisory services in Southeast Asia, with our second regional office after Kuala Lumpur, and expanding our cross-border M&A services internationally.Located in Jakarta's Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) the new office will enable the firm to better serve its clients in Indonesia, offering a full range of financial advisory services, including M&A, strategic advisory and capital raising. The office will also open more investment opportunities for Broadgate's international clients into the Indonesian market."We are thrilled to establish our presence in Indonesia, a dynamic and rapidly growing market" said Mr. Rami El Jisr, Managing Partner. "This new office underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in Southeast Asia and be closer to our growing Indonesian client base".The Jakarta office will be led by Erik Sentosa and will operate under the SEA cluster managed by Audrey Lam, both of whom bring deep local market knowledge and global expertise. Broadgate is dedicated to fostering strong relationships with clients and partners in Indonesia, and the new office will play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Press Office

Broadgate Advisers

+41 22 316 00 66

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.