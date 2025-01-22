Zelensky Meets With Big Business Representatives In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with top executives and owners of major companies, Belgian Prime Alexander De Croo, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

The President of Ukraine shared this information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Our discussion focused on investments in Ukraine, our defense industry, support for our economy, the advancement of key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education, as well as the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia through sanctions and preserving unity to achieve a just peace," Zelensky noted.

He expressed gratitude to the participants for their willingness to support Ukraine, particularly through investments, and for their continued efforts to aid in the recovery of the economy after the war ends.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the Davos forum, the President of Ukraine also held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition CDU/CSU faction in the German Bundestag.