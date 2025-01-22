عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Meets With Big Business Representatives In Davos

Zelensky Meets With Big Business Representatives In Davos


1/22/2025 7:14:32 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with top executives and owners of major companies, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

The President of Ukraine shared this information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Our discussion focused on investments in Ukraine, our defense industry, support for our economy, the advancement of key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education, as well as the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia through sanctions and preserving unity to achieve a just peace," Zelensky noted.

He expressed gratitude to the participants for their willingness to support Ukraine, particularly through investments, and for their continued efforts to aid in the recovery of the economy after the war ends.

Read also: Zelensky , Qatari PM discuss return of children abducted by Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, during the Davos forum, the President of Ukraine also held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition CDU/CSU faction in the German Bundestag.

MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109119755


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search